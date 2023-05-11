SILCHAR: An incident of prison break was reported from the Silchar central jail in Cachar district of Assam on Thursday (May 11).

At least two murder convicts, serving life terms at the Silchar central jail in Cachar district of Assam, have managed to escape from the prison.

According to reports, the convicts managed to escape from the Silchar jail in Assam by digging a hole in one of the walls of the prison.

The incident took place late on the night of Wednesday (May 10).

Meanwhile, the Silchar police in Cachar district of Assam has opened an investigation into the incident.

Furthermore, a case has also been registered in regards to the incident.

The two escaped prisoners have been identified as Hifzur Rahman and Deep Nunia.

(More details awaited)