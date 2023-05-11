Guwahati: A suspected dacoit was injured in police action in Silaphatar of Dhemaji in Assam while attempting to escape from the police.

As per sources, the accused identified as Lakhindra Basfor was shot in his leg while attempting to flee from the police along with two others.

The other two accused managed to escape but Basfor was nabbed.

The police had been tracking the trio as there were allegations of them being involved in several cases of theft and robbery in the area.

According to sources, the police had received a tip-off about the presence of the criminals in the Lekhabali area and had launched a search operation.

When the police attempted to apprehend them, the criminals opened fire on the police party, prompting the police to retaliate.

After being apprehended, Lakhindra Basfor’s white car along with Rs 13,000 and the weapons they had been carrying were seized.

The police have since launched a manhunt to apprehend the escaped criminals and recover the stolen items.

In another incident, two murder accused, Hifjur Rahman and Deep Nunia, managed to escape from the Silchar Central Jail in Cachar.

They were lodged in Ward No 10 and escaped from the prison last night.

The police have initiated an operation to track down the escaped suspects and bring them back into custody.