Guwahati: Assam Public Works (APW) chief Aabhijeet Sharma has filed a defamation suit against former Chief Justice of India and Rajya Sabha MP, Ranjan Gogoi over a few sentences written in Gogoi’s book, “Justice for a Judge”.

Aabhijeet Sharma filed the suit against Ranjan Gogoi and Rupa Publications India Pvt Ltd, the publishing house of the book.

Sharma has sought a declaration, damages, compensation, and permanent injunction in the suit, valued at Rs 1 crore.

Sharma said that Ranjan Gogoi on page 173 of his BOOK “JUSTICE FOR THE JUDGE” wrote, “At the local level, personal attack on the SCNR and veiled attacks on the judges, particularly me, by local politicians and specifically by Abhijit Sharma, the president of Assam Public Works (petitioner in W.P(C) No.274 of 2009) left us (the Bench) convinced that orders should be passed to protect Hajela from undue harassment and calculated harm.”

The lines added, “The Bench passed the order dated 18 October 2019 for his deputation on inter-cadre transfer to Madhya Pradesh, his home state. Subsequent events like filing of FIRs against Hajela and other NRC officials; allegations of corruption and threats to order CBI probes besides enormous misinformation to the media and wide publicity thereof leave me convinced that the Bench was thoroughly justified in passing the rather unusual order for the inter-cadre transfer of Hajela by invoking Article 142 of the Constitution.”

Based on these statements, APW chief Aabhijeet Sharma filed a defamation case along with an injunction case.

The suit has been filed in the court of Kamrup (Metro), Assam.