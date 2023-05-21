Guwahati: In a bid to maintain law and order, section 144 has been imposed in Guwahati prohibiting the assembly of more than five persons and the procession and shouting of slogans in the city.

A notice issued by the Guwahati Police Commissioner stated that under the prohibitory measures, the assembly of more than five persons and processions and shouting slogans in the entire Guwahati city is prohibited.

“… it has been made to appear to me that some specified and unspecified persons or group of persons or organizations are likely to disturb the normal functioning of Offices, movement of public and flow of traffic in any part of the jurisdiction of Police Commissionerate, Guwahati and it is apprehended that such groups of persons or organizations/associations are planning to carry out agitation/demonstration/shouting of slogans in any part of Police Commissionerate, Guwahati which may cause a breach of peace and public order and may cause disturbance of peaceful movement of the public, traffic and also normal activities of local residents and also functioning of Offices in the above-mentioned area,” the notification said.

“…it is necessary to take preventive measures to ensure peaceful movement of the public, traffic and also normal activities of local residents and also functioning of Offices in above-mentioned area,” it further mentioned.