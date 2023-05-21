Dibrugarh: In a heart-wrenching in incident, a newborn baby was found abandoned in a cardboard box placed on a dike in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh town on Saturday.

The baby was taken to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) for a medical checkup, where the doctor declared the newborn brought dead.

According to locals, the cardboard box with the baby inside was dumped on the Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) dike by a staffer of Apeksha Hospital, a private healthcare facility located in the Jalan Nagar area of the town.

Local residents said the baby was alive when a woman spotted the child inside the cardboard box on the dyke.

“We have seen a boy dressed in Apeksha Hospital uniform bringing the cardboard box and dumping it on the dike. When we spotted the baby inside the cardboard box, he was alive. We immediately took the newborn baby to AMCH where the doctor declared brought dead,” a local resident said.

Sources said a woman from Duliajan delivered twins at the hospital but the doctors declared one child dead after delivery.

“When the doctor declared one baby dead post delivery, parents asked Apeksha Hospital staff to dispose of the body of the baby. After the hospital staffer threw the baby on the dyke, the child was found alive by locals,” said a source.

However, the management of Apeksha Hospital has denied the allegations.

“It is a false allegation against us. As a reputed hospital, we can’t do such a thing. Twins were born in our hospital and among them one baby was born-dead. We have handed over the dead baby to their parents and they asked a sweeper at our hospital to dispose of the body of the baby,” said Jaiprakash Beriwal, director of Apeksha Hospital.