Assam Career : Assam Medical College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam Medical College.

Assam Medical College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Laboratory Technician for NCDIR (ICMR) supported project “Evaluation of Liquid Based Cytology (LBC) as a Screening Tool as Compared to Conventional Smear in the Detection of Cervical Neoplasia in Women with Unhealthy Cervix” on contractual basis.

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Qualification : BMLT / DMLT with minimum one year Laboratory experience in Hospital setup.

B.Sc. degree is desirable.

Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply : Candidates may submit their application in standard from supported by attested copies of certificates & mark-sheets to “The Principal Investigator, LBC Project, Population Based Cancer Registry, New PG Building, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh-786002” within May 18, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here









