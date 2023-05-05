DIMAPUR: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio asked all government departments to be prepared to tackle any disaster that the state may face in the monsoon season.

Addressing a monsoon preparedness meeting at the CM’s residential complex in Kohima on Friday, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, who is also the chairman of Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), stressed that more weather forecasts should be given to the public and awareness be checked at the local level.

“Good roads with proper drainage should be maintained by the PWD (roads and bridges) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd,” the Nagaland CM said.

Emphasising that the laying of cables on the road should be deep enough and done with prior consultation with the department concerned, Rio asked the home guards and civil defence and Nagaland state disaster response force to ensure that their forces are properly trained and ready to be deployed anytime anywhere.

He also directed the health and family welfare department to keep sufficient stock of medicines for use in medical emergencies.

The PHED was asked to ensure the supply of good and clean drinking water even during the monsoon season.

Rio also directed the food and civil supplies department to keep a check on their godowns and stores both in the districts and other rural areas.

Adviser to NSDMA Z Nyusietho Nyuthe said many of the natural disasters in the state are manmade.

“This can be avoided if the people learn to take care of little things first like clearing roads and blockages, and keeping proper drainage systems before they turn into bigger disasters,” he added.