Aizawl: Security forces in Mizoram seized methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 165 crore and arrested five people in separate operations, officials said.

In the first operation, a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intercepted a pickup truck near Serchhip town on Thursday following a tip-off.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Officials recovered 9.6 lakh methamphetamine (Yaba) tablets valued at Rs 144 crore and arrested three residents of Aizawl for possession of the contraband.

In a second operation on the outskirts of Aizawl, personnel from the Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police Station recovered 7 kg of meth tablets worth Rs 21 crore from a vehicle in Zemabawk South. Two persons were arrested in connection with the seizure, officials said.

This comes after an earlier joint operation on August 21 by the BSF, NCB, and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department along the Aizawl-Champhai highway (NH-6), where authorities seized 5 lakh meth tablets and 36 grams of heroin, collectively valued at Rs 75 crore.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Eight individuals and four vehicles used for smuggling the contraband were also seized during that operation.