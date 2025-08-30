Assam Govt Job 2025 Assam Agricultural University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of academic govt job in Assam Agricultural University in 2025.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Project Assistant in the project entitled “Utilization of Hibiscus sabdariffa as Functional Fabrics: Effect of Physicochemical Properties on Infused Textiles” in 2025. The post is purely temporary and co-terminus with the project. The post is initially offered for 1 year, which may be extended up to 1 year depending upon the

availability of fund

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs.15,000/- per month ( fixed)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Essential Qualification : M.Sc in Community Science with specialization in Textiles and Apparel designing having knowledge of IT

Also Read : 5 Janhvi Kapoor inspired sarees for cocktail parties

Age Limit: Between 21 to 45 years (years age relaxation for ST/SC and 3 years for OBC)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 15th September 2025 from 10.30 am onwards. The venue is in Department of Apparel and Textile Science, College of Community Science, AAU, Jorhat-13

How to apply :

Interested candidate (s) having requisite qualifications may appear the interview along with

application endorsing the bio-data with self attested copies of educational certificate, residence

certificate, passport photographs (2), and other relevant testimonials including research experience

and publications. The applicant should bring all the testimonials at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here