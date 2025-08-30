Imphal: A joint operation by central and state police forces in Manipur led to the arrest of three drug smugglers and the seizure of 3 kilograms of brown sugar across three locations in the northern districts of the state, officials said on Saturday.

In the first operation, authorities apprehended Paogoulal Touthang (22) of T. Gamnom village, Kangpokpi district, from the Hengbung Police Outpost under Senapati Police Station.

Authorities recovered 205 soap cases of brown sugar weighing 2.816 kg, Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, a four-wheeler vehicle, a mobile phone with two SIM cards, and identification documents including an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and driving license from his possession.

In a separate seizure, two women, B. Dinah (42), wife of N. Tennyson, and H. Khune (45), wife of B. Daniel, both from Tunggam Afii Village, Senapati District, were arrested at Mao gate near the ILP counter.

Authorities recovered eight soap cases of brown sugar weighing 113 grams from them. The estimated international market value of the seized drugs is around Rs 15 crore.

Following the operation, police registered two cases at Mao Police Station under relevant sections of the ND&PS Act.