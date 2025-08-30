Assam Career 2025 LGBRIMH Tezpur Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in LGBRIMH Tezpur Assam in 2025.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications in 2025 from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Research Scientist-II (Medical) in the project titled “Design and Development of Internet of Medical Things and AI based mental health alert system with Smartphone application using Ear Electroencephalogram waves and Photoplethysmography vital physiological measurements.”

Name of post : Project Research Scientist-II (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

MBBS with three years experience

OR

MBBS with PhD

OR

MBBS with Post Graduate Degree, including the integrated PG degrees

Maximum Age Limit : 40 years

Salary : Rs. 80,000 + HRA per month as applicable

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 23rd September 2025 from 11 AM onwards. The venue is in LGBRIMH, Tezpur, Assam

How to apply :

Eligible candidates may email scanned copies of original mark sheets of UG and/or PG, course completion certificate/document, CV, experience certificate if any, one passport size photograph, along with testimonials of one referee, to the institute email ID: [email protected] from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 PM on 19th September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here