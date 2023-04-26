IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday has assured agitating womenfolk proper investigation and justice in the mysterious death of a Manipuri housewife.

The incident took place at a residence near the Manipur Manipur Legislative Assembly.

“The State Government will conduct necessary inquiries into the case and needful actions will be taken up against those involved,” Chief Minister N Biren told the representatives of the Joint Action Committee.

Notably, mystery shrouds the death of RK Ningol Laishram (o) Bidya Devi, a resident of Thangmeiband Hijam Dewan Leikai, Imphal.

The assurance was made when the JAC representatives called on Manipur Chief Minister at his official residence on Wednesday.

The CM in his Twitter post said, “I am aggrieved by the unfortunate incident and extend my deepest condolences. The State Government will conduct necessary inquiries into the case and needful actions will be taken up against those involved.”

The JAC made in connection with the death of RK (N) Laishram (o) Bidya Devi, a resident of Thangmeiband Hijam Dewan Leikai, Imphal called on me at my official residence.



— N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 25, 2023

The JAC’s co-convenor RK Ongbi Tombisana speaking to the media said they urged the Chief Minister for swift investigation and identification of all involved in the suspected murder case by April 27.

The dead body of the killed woman is still lying unclaimed at the mortuary of the RIMS, Imphal for post-mortem and inquest but the JAC refuses to accept the body until a befitting inquiry of being conducted.

“It was a case of murder, not suicide, allege womenfolk,” she said.

She had multiple marks on her body indicating she was ‘tortured’.

The womenfolk called on Manipur Chief Minister after staging sit-in protests held at the paternal locality at Ningthoukhong as well as at Thangmeiband on Tuesday demanding stringent punishment to all involved in the case.

The Manipuri housewife Laishram Bidya alias Devia, aged around 30 years was found hanging in the bedroom of her house at Thangmeiband Hijam Dewan Leikai, Imphal on April 22.

She was the wife of Laishram Rocky and left behind a one-year-old baby girl.

Police said that they have picked up six members of the family including the husband.

The protests were held under the banner, ‘We want capital punishment of I Rocky Singh and his family member against the brutal killing of RK Laishram (O) Bidya Devi’.

Several women organizations including members of Ebendhou Mawam Lairembi Thougal Lup, Thangmeiband Youth Centre, Peace, and Humanity Labour Youth Organization, Meira Paibi Lups, Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apunba Manipur, and locals took part in the sit-in protest.

