IMPHAL: “The Manipur government is not facing any crisis.”

This was claimed by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday (April 21).

Manipur CM Biren Singh made this statement after attending a crucial meeting of the state BJP in Imphal.

While speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Manipur CM rubbished reports of crisis brewing within the BJP-led government in the state.

He added that apart from a few legislators, who went to Delhi for medical treatment, all other MLAs and leaders of the Manipur BJP attended the meeting.

The Manipur BJP called for a crucial emergency meeting on Friday (April 21) at the party’s state head office in Imphal to discuss growing ‘dissidence’ against the CM.

Also read: No difference with CM: Ex-chief of Manipur development society

It may be mentioned here that speculations have been rife recently that dissent against Manipur CM Biren Singh are on the rise.

Manipur BJP MLA — P Brojen Singh from Wangjing Tentha constituency — resigned as chairman of the Manipur development society on Thursday (April 20).

Brojen cited “personal reasons” for stepping down from the government post.

Notably, Brojen’s resignation is the third in a span of one week.

Earlier on April 13, T Radheshyam Singh resigned as advisor to Manipur chief minister Biren Singh.

Later on April 17, Karam Shyam quit as the chairman of the Manipur tourism corporation.

Both the legislators cited “lack of responsibilities” behind their decision to tender resignations from their posts.