Imphal: The smooth sailing of the BJP-led government in Manipur headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh got a major jolt with the resignation of BJP MLA from Langthabal, Karam Shyam on Monday.

Karam Shyam, a former Cabinet minister in the first term of the Biren Singh government (2017-2021) and a sitting BJP MLA, on Monday, resigned from the post of chairman of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur.

In his resignation later, Karam Shyam who has been elected from the prestigious Langthabal Assembly constituency stated that he is resigning ‘as he has not been assigned any responsibility as a chairman’ since he assumed the charge of the chairmanship on November 21, 2022.

Expressing his unhappiness, Karam Shyam said he had submitted many proposals to the Chief Minister for various developmental works of the tourism corporation but nothing positive reply so far.

This is the second time that the resignation drama took place in the Biren Singh ministry.

On April 13, the resignation of Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, advisor to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, which was a big surprise, proved quite embarrassing for the CM.

A BJP MLA, Radheshyam has said that he was not left with any choice as he was not given any responsibilities, nor consulted on anything since his appointment.

