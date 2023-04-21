IMPHAL: BJP MLA Paonam Brojen who on Thursday tendered his resignation from the post of chairman of Manipur Development Society, Imphal said that there is no difference with Chief Minister N Biren Singh at any cost.

“It (resignation) is due to some personal agenda,” P Brojen elected from the Wangjing-Thentha Assembly constituency in Thoubal district stated in his resignation letter.

Later, talking to the media, P Brojen disclosed that during his stay at a hotel in the national capital, he along with three BJP MLAs from Manipur had a 35-minute meeting with B L Verma, Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Government of India recently.

Also read: Trouble brews for Manipur CM Biren Singh, ‘disgruntled’ BJP MLAs camp in Delhi

During the meeting, the central leader was urged on the issues of the poor financial situation the mendicant state is facing today, and non-completion of boundary fencing with Myanmar, P Brojen said.

When asked about the increasing dissent among some BJP MLAs demanding a change of guard, P Brojen made it clear that four BJP MLAs, Th Radhesgyam, Karam Shyam, Paonaj Borjen and including himself, Khwairakpam Raghumani met the DoNER Minister but demands were different.

To a question on the possible crisis in the BjP government in Manipur and pulling down the CM from his post by way of camping in Delhi P Brojen said, “We knew it from the newspapers and we were caught surprised by its reports.

“It is quite different from what we had seen in the newspapers.

“In my opinion, It was different from the newspaper reports,” he said.

In reply to another question, the BJP MLA said the main point is that some of the BJP MLAs in the state have been facing hardship after giving work to the contractors and party workers and thereby unable to pay the money for their work in time.

To clear the matter to some extent, even the monetary assistance has been given to them from my personal pocket after persistently demanding the matter, he added.

Also read: Manipur governor fears foreign forces trying to spoil youths of Northeast

Asked about the number of BJP MLAs including representatives from the Kuki-dominated Assembly constituencies camping in New Delhi, P Brojen again stated that there are a number of Kuki BJP MLAs while he was staying in the national capital but they are also talking about different issues with the central leaders.

Notably, BJP MLA Karam Shyam resigned from the chairmanship of Tourism Corporation Manipur Limited complaining that he had ‘not been assigned any responsibility’.

On April 8, BJP legislator Thokchom Radheshyaam quit as the advisor to the Chief Minister.

The fourth MLA, Khwairakpam Raghumani also joined the meeting in the national capital.