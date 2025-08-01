Applications are invited for recruitment of 29 vacant teaching positions or jobs in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in various departments.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 29

Department wise vacancies :

English & Culture Studies : 2

Education : 8

Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) : 12

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 1

Food Technology : 2

Information Technology : 3

Zoology : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(I) For the Disciplines in Engineering & Technology : B.E./B.Tech/B.S. and M.E./M. Tech/M.S. or Integrated M. Tech. in relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

(II) For the Disciplines of Education & ITEP

i) Post Graduate degree in Social Science or Biological Science with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade with Post Graduate degree in Education (M.Ed) with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade

ii) Master’s Degree in Arts (Education) with minimum 55% marks or equivalent

grade.

iii) Sl. No. (i) and (ii) should also have NET/SLET or Ph.D in Education or any other qualification prescribed by UGC for these categories of posts.

ITEP:

i) Post Graduate degree in Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics/Botany/Zoology/Political Science/ Economics/ History/English/Mizo/Commerce with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade.

ii) With NET/SLET (in their own subjects) or Ph.D in Education or any other qualification prescribed by UGC for these categories of posts.

(III) For the Disciplines of Sciences and Languages

Eligibility (A or B):

A. (i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

(ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil/Ph.D Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be, shall be exempted from

NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Sanghai)

Salary : Honorarium shall be at the rate of Rs 1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month for UGC Guest Faculty

How to apply :

Candidates may send scanned copy of their applications along with relevant documents to the concerned Department as per email IDs-

Last date of receipt of complete application is 7th August, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here