Applications are invited for recruitment of 12 vacant positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Biodesign Fellow and Entrepreneur in Residence in the project entitled, “School of Innovations in Biomedical Devices and Systems and Inter-Institutional Biodesign Center (SIBDS-IIBC)” at the department of Mechanical Engineering.

Name of post : Biodesign Fellow

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Candidates with graduate/postgraduate/Ph.D degree in Medicine, Engineering, Design, Allied healthcare, Science, and Business are encouraged to apply with documentary evidence on atleast one of the followings-

A strong track record of social impact innovative products Passion for entrepreneurship Patents (granted/applied), Transfer of technology, commercialized the products Startup (Founder/Co-founder/director)

Candidates need to submit a statement of purpose (SOP) based on their idea/expertise/skills

Preferred:

Experience in biomedical devices design and development Patents and Publications in biomedical devices or relevant areas Working with groups and managing the team members.

Name of post : Entrepreneur in Residence

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Candidates with graduate/postgraduate/Ph.D degree in Medicine, Engineering, Design, Allied healthcare, Science, and Business who have developed a proof-of-concept device in biomedical and/or its allied fields and looking towards further development and market inception.

Candidates need to submit a statement of purpose (SOP) based on their idea/expertise/skills

Preferred:

Patents and Publications in biomedical devices or relevant areas Experience in biomedical devices design and development

Selection Procedure :

Candidates have to appear in an online Interview, which is on 26 August 2025 (Tuesday) at 03:00 pm. Shortlisting of candidates after the assessment of the submitted applications via email or telephone. The Shortlisted candidates will get information for the interview through e-mail which will also contain details of Online Platform.

How to apply :

Applicants may send advance copy of CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. along with scan copies of relevant documents on or before 17th August 2025 (11.59 pm) on the google form link – https://forms.gle/M3MpxvWiuhZRnctF7

