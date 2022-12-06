Imphal: Expressing concern over the increasing number of drug cases in the State, Manipur Governor La Ganesan said some foreign forces are trying to spoil our people especially the youths of northeastern India by smuggling drugs from across the border like Myanmar.

He said we should not succumb to the threat but fight the menace and appealed to people to cooperate with the State government’s effort to fight the drug menace.

The governor was speaking at the interaction program held at Multipurpose Hall, Longmai-III in the Noney district headquarters. Governor said, whatever issues and problems are raised by the people will be studied well and will ask the concerned authorities including the Chief Minister to do the needful at the earliest in the larger interest of the people.

La. Ganesan for the first time on Tuesday visited Noney, a backward district bordering Assam on the west, and reviewed various developmental works in the district. Governor interacted with District Level Officers (DLOs), representatives of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), village chiefs, and people there and heard about their grievances, and assured them to extend all possible help. He also interacted with the family members of the Marangching landslide victims and expressed his deep sorrow and assured them to support them especially the orphans in their education.

He said, though, Noney district is presently a backward district, it will be one of the developed districts in the State. It is a new district and therefore required infrastructure will be developed. Most importantly, Noney is now included in the country’s rail line, he added.

Later, Governor visited the railway construction sites at Noney area including the world’s highest pier rail bridge and inspected the ongoing works. He asked the railway officials to work as per the stipulated timing of completion. Governor also visited Tupul War Memorial at 107 Infantry Battalion (TA) 11 GR headquarters and paid his homage to the departed souls.

D. Gangmei, Chairman, Hill Area Committee, also attended the interaction program. Earlier, Governor was accorded a warm welcome by Deputy Commissioner Joseph Pauline Kamson and Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gopal Das on his arrival at the Hall.

During his visit, civil society leaders urged the Governor to install the required institutions of a full-fledged district at Noney and also improve health services. Adai Dangmei, chairman of Villages Council Longmai Area said that the Noney Primary Health Centre is facing a shortage of doctors and other staff.

He maintained that the people of the district and workers engaged in the construction works of the railway projects are facing immense difficulties due to a shortage of staff and infrastructure in the Noney PHC.