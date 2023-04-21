GANGTOK: Sikkim state unit of the BJP has stressed on the need for Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the state considering the influx and heinous crimes taking place here.

“Bhartiya Janta Party has been raising the demand for Inner Line Permit in Sikkim since the beginning.

“It is clear to all that if there is a delay in implementing the ILP in the State, there is no doubt that the future of Sikkim will become dire every passing day.

The involvement of such infiltrators in the increasing criminal incidents day by day is working to smear crime in the face of Sikkim, which thankfully is still known as a peaceful State,” stated a Sikkim BJP press release.

“Hence, it is necessary for the State government to take effective steps to save Sikkim from such monsters by taking steps for implementation of ILP sooner than later. Now the ILP in Sikkim is becoming more significant for the State as well as the national security, therefore we demand the government to take decisive steps in this regards,” said the State BJP.

Presently, Sikkim is left horrified with the sexual assault and murder of an 11-year-old girl last week at a jungle near Gangtok.

Police have arrested a 29-old taxi driver for the alleged crime.

The accused originally hails from Bihar.

The entire Sikkimese society is shocked and outraged by the brutal murder of a minor in the forest near Pangthang that took place few days ago, noted the State BJP.

Protest broke out in Gangtok city of Sikkim against the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl.

“Keeping in view the widespread outrage among the people of Sikkim, Bharatiya Janata Party, Sikkim demands, administration to accelerate the judicial process against the criminal and should not settle for anything less than death penalty which is the minimum justice to the victim and her family.

“Our society will not accept a punishment less than this for a person with such monstrous tendencies. BJP Sikkim stands in solidarity with victim’s family in ensuring justice and extends its prayers for the departed soul,” said the State BJP.

“The rising crime against women in the State has become a matter of dire concern for all of us.

“Incidents of missing are constantly on rise with some of them being taken out of the State by luring them with various means.

“Unfortunately, the State administration is failing to control such incidents.

“BJP requests the administration and law enforcement agencies to take effective steps and the civil society to be vigilant and alert of such issues,” said the State BJP.

On Thursday, State BJP president D R Thapa visited the bereaved family at their residence and expressed his condolences.

He assured the family members that they would get justice, the press release informed.

Thapa, also the Burtuk MLA, maintained that the heinous crime falls under the doctrine of ‘rarest of rare’ case.

He requested the State to seriously investigate this matter as early as possible and the instant trial must be done in a fast track court on day to day basis so that justice is not delayed.