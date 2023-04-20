GANGTOK: The women’s wing of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has demanded death penalty for the rape and murder accused Pritam Sharma, if found guilty.

The women’s wing of the SKM, also known as SKM Nari Shakti, on Wednesday (April 19), condemned the “inhumane act committed by Pritam Sharma”.

Such anti-social elements are burden on the society. They deserve no less than a death sentence,” SKM Nari Shakti chief Kala Rai said.

Earlier in the day, people in hundreds took to streets in Gangtok city of Sikkim against the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl.

The protesters demanded death penalty for the accused Pritam Sharma, a resident of Bihar and a taxi driver by profession.

Pritam Sharma was arrested by the Sikkim police for allegedly raping and killing the 11-year-old girl.

Holding placards like “no mercy to rapist” and “hang the rapist”, the protestors urged the Sikkim government to ensure that all possible steps be taken so as the culprit is awarded maximum punishment for his crime.

The body of the victim minor girl was recovered on April 14, three days after she was reported to be missing.

The accused had allegedly raped and murdered the 11-year-old girl at a forest in Sikkim.

The accused had allegedly offered the victim a lift by his car while she was returning home from school.

Later, he stopped at a fuel station to refill his car tank, where he also bought the girl snacks and juice.

After that he took her to a nearby forest, where he allegedly raped the minor girl.

Fearing police action if the victim lodged a complaint, the accused mab from Bihar strangled the minor girl with her school tie.

The accused has been booked by the Sikkim police under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO act.