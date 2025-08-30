Guwahati: Troops of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) conducted a four-day joint firepower exercise under simulated battlefield conditions in central Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

Named Exercise Achook Prahar, the drills were held from August 25 to 28 and involved the use of mortars, machine guns, rockets, and grenades to test operational readiness, accuracy, and battlefield effectiveness.

According to the Army, the exercise validated synergised response and coordination between the forces, highlighting the high level of interoperability in high-altitude operational environments.

The exercise underscored the preparedness of both the Army and ITBP to operate jointly in challenging terrains and respond effectively during real-time contingencies.