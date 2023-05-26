GUWAHATI: the Gauhati High Court expressed grief that the though the Right to Education (RTE) Act is place, in country, economically backward students are repeadtly persuaded to join private schools in Guwahati by charging fees..

A Bench of Chief Justice (CJ) Sandeep Mehta and Justice Mitali Thakuria while making a plea asked counsel for the State Education Department as to what action is being taken against schools that had charged students for such admissions in the first place.

The Court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) regarding the implementation of the RTE Act.

The Secretary of the Department of Secondary School Education, who was present in the Court as per its last order, was asked to ensure implementation of the Act.

The Bench took strong exception to South Point School charging fees from students admitted under the RTE Act.

The Bench stressed that regardless of the instant PIL, it is an obligation of schools to admit eligible poor students under the RTE Act.

The Bench listed the matter next for May 29, and asked the concerned authorities to take appropriate action in case there were violations of its earlier orders to strictly adhere to the provisions of Act.

At the last hearing, the Bench had the Assam education department was pulled up after it was stated that no concrete modalities or dedicated portal was in place, and admissions were not being completed.

The petitioner-organization was represented by Advocates Anita Verma (who is also a party in-person in the case) and Sudakshina Khanikar.

Advocate R Mazumdar appeared for the respondents, acoording to a report.