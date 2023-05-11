GUWAHATI: Assam Science Technology and Environment Council under Science, Technology and Climate Change Department, Government of Assam, has declared State Science Awards for the year 2022 and 2023.

Under State Science Awards 2022, Prof Kamalendu Deb Krori, former principal of Cotton College has been selected for Lifetime Achievement Award; whereas, Dr Moon Moon Devi, assistant professor, Department of Physics, Tezpur University has been selected for Young Scientist/ Innovator Award.

Under State Science Awards 2023, Prof Kishori Mohan Pathak, former Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University has been selected for Lifetime Achievement Award; whereas, Debanga Raj Neog, assistant professor, Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intellegence, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has been selected for Young Scientist/ Innovator Award.

Further, Akash Science & Environment Education Centre, Biswanath has been selected for State Science Awards 2023 under Award to institute/ organization for promoting scientific research/ disseminating science in Assam.

The date and venue of the ceremonial handing over of the awards will be notified shortly.

This was stated in a press release ASTEC on Thursday.