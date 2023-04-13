GUWAHATI: State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) vice chairman Ramen Deka handed over the first instalment of the project ‘An integrated and automated set-up for preparation and vending of panipuri’ to the Director of Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) Dr Jaideep Baruah at an official programme held at ASTEC office, Guwahati on Thursday.

ASTEC will implement the project through Saurav Jyoti Sarma, a young innovator within a period of twelve months.

Co-vice- chairman Dhruba Prasad Baishya was also present in the programme.

Vice chairman Ramen Deka while handing over the instalment said that the concept of the innovative idea came out from the need of developing a health improving food system in addition to convenience in delivery.

Also read: Assam: SITA signs MoA with four colleges for academic project

The development of such a machine is to provide fresh and crispy panipuri keeping the hygiene factor in mind and delivering the food items in a less amount of time to the customer.

At present the dispensing of panipuri is done manually resulting in variation of quality while the hygiene of the product is seriously affected.

Hence realizing the need, State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) in collaboration with Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) have decided to design and innovate a machine to avoid any type of manual handling of the product and ingredients so that the process is convenient to the delivery person and safe to the consumers.

In this programme, Co-vice-chairman Dhruba Prasad Baishya delivering a speech spoke at length about the necessity to maintain hygiene in preparing our roadside food and this project he says is a step on that line.

The programme was attended by PLN Raju, special secretary to Science Technology and Climate Change Department, Dr Chandra Barooah, Head i/c Environment Division, ASTEC, GG Das, Advisor (F & S) SITA, DS Hazari, ARO SITA, Dipankar Bora, liaison officer, SITA and other officials.