Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Gauhati High Court Assam.

Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Programmer, Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA ) and Stenographer Grade-III.

Name of post : Programmer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale (Rs.) : PB 3: 22,000-97,000 + GP: 11,800

Qualification : B.E /B.Tech (Computer Engineering/IT)/MCA with at least 50% marks and 3 years experience of management of Computer Network system (LAN and WAN having TCP/IP skills), web servers, library servers, maintenance of hardware and software devices, Digital Library and website design, knowledge of Windows and Linux Platform, ability to implement network security, firewall, routers, etc.

Name of post : Junior Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale (Rs.) : PB 2: 14,000-60,500 + GP: 7,600

Qualification : Must be a Graduate from a recognized University having Computer certificate/ diploma of minimum duration of 6 months. Candidates with computer typing speed of atleast 35 w.p.m will be given preference.

Name of post : Stenographer Grade III

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale (Rs.) : PB 2: 14,000-60,500 + GP: 7,400

Qualification : Graduate with short hand speed of 80 w.p.m and computer typing speed of 40 w.p.m having computer knowledge and good academic record.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/ from 12th June 2023 to 26th June 2023 ( up to 5 PM).

Application Fees :

For all others : Rs. 300/-

For SC / ST : Rs. 150/-

PWD : NIL

Last date for payment of fees is 28th June 2023 till bank transaction hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here