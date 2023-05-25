GUWAHATI: Union home minister Amit Shah, on Thursday (May 25), laid the foundation of Guwahati campus of National Forensic Sciences University in Assam.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present at the foundation laying function held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The university at Molong in Kamrup district of Assam will be established on 50 acres of land, which is allotted by the Assam government free of cost.

The Guwahati campus of the university will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore and will offer undergraduate, post-graduate, PhD and post-doctoral programmes in several disciplines.

On the occasion, the Assam government also inked a MoU with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU).

Principal secretary (home and political) to the Assam government – Niraj Verma and vice-chancellor of NFSU – Dr JM Vyas signed the pact.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the foundation laying ceremony as one of the momentous occasions.

The Assam CM said that establishment of the National Forensic Science University in Guwahati is an achievement for the state and its people.

He said that all efforts will be made and all cooperation will be extended to transform the university into a centre of excellence.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extending his gratitude to union home minister Amit Shah for selecting Guwahati to establish the university, said that once become operational the university will give a new thrust on forensic sciences and its use for betterment of mankind.

It will also help in expediting criminal justice delivery system, said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He also said that in the last two years, the security scenario in Assam has improved considerably and the decreasing number of cases registered in police stations across the state are an indication.

With improved investigation procedures and charge sheet filing, the situation will become even better in coming days, the Assam CM added.

With the establishment of National Forensic Sciences University the conviction rate will also increase along with expediting criminal justice delivery system in the state, he said.

He also said that in the year 2021 crime rate in Assam was 384 per lakh citizens. However, in 2023 the crime rate came down to 215 per lakh citizens.