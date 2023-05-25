GUWAHATI: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has slammed union home minister Amit Shah for choosing to visit Guwahati in Assam, instead of violence-hit Manipur.

It may be mentioned here that the Northeast state of Manipur has been on the boil since violence broke out on May 3.

“The union home minister goes all the way to Guwahati today, but does not deem it fit to visit Imphal when Manipur has been burning for 22 days,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

He added: “This is the same union home minister, who held 16 rallies and 15 road shows in Karnataka, but cannot find time for the people of Manipur who are suffering a lot due to the ideology and politics of the so-called double-engine sarkar (government).”

It may be mentioned here that soon after the Congress leader posted this tweet, announcement was made that union home minister Amit Shah will arrive in Manipur on May 29.

Amit Shah will be in Manipur from May 29 to June 1.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah himself had stated that he will visit Manipur for three days.

“I will visit Manipur and will be there for three days,” Amit Shah had said.

Amit Shah was speaking at an event at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra in Guwahati, Assam.

Speaking at the event Amit Shah also assured that justice will be served to all violence-affected people of Manipur.

“None involved in violence will be spared,” said union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday (May 25).

During the visit to Manipur, Amit Shah said that he will engage in talks with all stakeholders.

The union home minister also said that it was “for the first time in the past six year in Manipur, since the BJP came to power in the state, violence of such nature broke out”.

While trying to distance the BJP governments – both at the centre and Manipur – Amit Shah said that the violence broke out because of a court judgement.

“I urge all the people of Manipur to maintain peace,” said Amit Shah.

He added: “Every problem can be resolved via dialogue.”