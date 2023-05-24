GUWAHATI: Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet has announced a slew of new services under the UDAN scheme.

Two of these are international flights will connect two cities in the Northeast to nearby destinations in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

One of the two international flights of SpiceJet will connect Agartala in Tripura with Chattogram in Bangladesh.

The second flight will connect Imphal in Manipur with Mandalay in Myanmar.

These two flight services are expected to get operational by June end this year.

SpiceJet is also planning to launch a new UDAN flight on Kolkata-Tezpur-Kolkata sector.

“In addition, SpiceJet will launch flights on Kolkata-Agartala-Kolkata and Kolkata-Imphal-Kolkata sectors and restart flights on Kolkata-Chattogram-Kolkata sector.”