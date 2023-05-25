GUWAHATI: Union home minister Amit Shah will visit the violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur soon.

This was confirmed by Amit Shah while speaking at an event at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra in Guwahati, Assam.

“I will visit Manipur and will be there for three days,” said Amit Shah.

Speaking at the event Amit Shah also assured that justice will be served to all violence-affected people of Manipur.

“None involved in violence will be spared,” said union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday (May 25).

During the visit to Manipur, Amit Shah said that he will engage in talks with all stakeholders.

The union home minister also said that it was “for the first time in the past six year in Manipur, since the BJP came to power in the state, that violence of such nature broke out”.

While trying to distance the BJP governments – both at the centre and Manipur – Amit Shah said that the violence broke out because of a court judgement.

“I urge all the people of Manipur to maintain peace,” said Amit Shah.

He added: “Every problem can be resolved via dialogue.”

It may be mentioned here that at least 15 pro-Biren Singh MLAs from Manipur were camping in Guwahati to meet Amit Shah on Thursday.

(This is a breaking story)