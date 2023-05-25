GUWAHATI: A major water-supply pipe burst has been reported from Guwahati city in Assam.

This incident has been reported from Kharguli area in Guwahati, Assam.

While, one woman died, many people have sustained injuries in the pipe burst.

The burst resulted in thousand litres of water gushing out of the leaked section of the pipe at brute force.

Many vehicles were swept away by the brute force of the water.

At least 40 houses were also damaged in the incident.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The burst took place when valves were opened for testing of water supply through the newly laid pipes.

However, according to a source, the section of the pipe, where the burst took place was not newly laid.

It was, in fact, an old pipe, which was laid by Gammon, even before the JICA took over the project, the source informed.

The pipe was laid back in 2018-19 and was tested then, sources informed Northeast Now.

The affected people have expressed anger over the incident.

They have demanded compensation from the GMDA for the damage caused to their property.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)