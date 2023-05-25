GUWAHATI: Union home minister Amit Shah, on Thursday (May 25), exuded confidence that the BJP will win the Lok Sabha elections 2014.

Amit Shah said that the BJP will win the Lok Sabha elections next year by securing wins in at least 300 seats.

Union home minister Amit Shah made this claim while addressing an event at Guwahati in Assam on Thursday (May 25).

“BJP will win the elections by securing over 300 seats and Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister of India for a third straight time,” said Amit Shah in Guwahati, Assam.

Furthermore, Amit Shah also hit out at the Congress and other opposition parties for boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi.

As many as 20 parties have announced that they will be boycotting the inauguration.

“Prime Minister Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy… This undignified act insults the high office of the President and violates the letter and spirit of the constitution. It undermines the spirit of inclusion which saw the nation celebrate its first woman Adivasi President,” the opposition parties said in a statement.

“Undemocratic acts are not new to the Prime Minister, who has relentlessly hollowed out the parliament. opposition Members of parliament have been disqualified, suspended and muted when they raised the issues of the people of India… When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the parliament, we find no value in a new building,” they added.