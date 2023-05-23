Guwahati: The Indian Army and Assam Rifles in a joint operation on Monday apprehended a man from Imphal East district for his alleged involvement in violence in Manipur.

The nabbed person has been identified as Chungkhomang Kipgen from New Keithelmanbi village in Imphal West district.

The security forces recovered a single barrel 12 bore shot gun and seven cartridges from the possession of the accused.

The accused was allegedly involved in a firing incident in the Moidangpok village, which had resulted in three villagers suffering severe injuries. He was later handed over to the Manipur Police.

On the other hand, acting on inputs about four armed miscreants threatening the shopkeepers at New Chekon area in Imphal East district, three columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles were assigned to apprehend them.

The security forces soon reached the and immediately cordoned off the entire area thus apprehending three persons with two single barrel 12 bore guns. They were later handed over to the Imphal East police.