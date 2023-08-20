GUWAHATI: A total of 32 railway stations in Assam, will receive a major facelift under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of Rs 990.2 crore.

The revamping of these stations is likely to provide modern state-of-the-art amenities to the passengers of Assam travelling by train.

In a bid to further enhance the railway facilities in Assam and other Northeast states, an amount of Rs 10,269 crore have been allocated in the railway budget of 2023-24 which is an increase of 384 per cent as compared to the average allotment of Rs 2122 crore during 2009-14, a statement from the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) stated.

These stations will have facilities like roof plaza, retiring rooms, food court and waiting rooms for the convenience of railway passengers.

Divyangjan friendly ramps and other modern amenities like lifts and escalators will also be provided, the statement added.

Also read: Kharge reconstitutes Congress Working Committee, Assam’s Gaurav Gogoi among new members

Improved parking facilities with segregation of incoming and outgoing vehicles will also be arranged.

In view of the environmental scenario of Assam, these railway stations will be redeveloped as green buildings and arrangements for solar energy and water conservation systems will be installed.

Apart from this, the redeveloped stations will create an important connectivity between the major cities of Assam which will play a key role in enhancing economic activities thereby generating employment in the state.

The stations which will be revamped are: Dhubri, Fakiragram Junction, Kokrajhar, Gossaigaon Hat, Gauripur, Lumding Junction, New Haflong, Diphu, Chaparmukh Junction, Jagiroad, Sarupather, Narangi, Hojai, Lanka, New Karimganj Junction, Arunachal, Rangapara North Junction, New Bongaigaon Junction, Rangiya Junction, Mariani, Dibrugarh, Jorhat Town, Makum Junction, Margherita, Amguri, Naharkatiya, Tinsukia, Duliajan, Simaluguri, New Tinsukia, Namrup and Sivasagar Town.