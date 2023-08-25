Guwahati: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that the trial of the Manipur violence cases being probed by the CBI will take place in Assam.

The top court directed the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to nominate one or more judicial officers to deal with the matters.

The court said that judicial procedures related to the production of the accused, remand, judicial custody and its extension will be conducted online at a designated court in Gauhati.

However, the judicial custody of the accused, if and when granted, will be done in Manipur to obviate transit.

The court also permitted persons, including victims, witnesses and others related to CBI cases, to appear physically before the designated Gauhati court if they don’t want to appear online.

It directed the Manipur government to provide proper internet services to facilitate hearings in CBI cases through online mode at the Gauhati court.

The order came after the top court-appointed Justice Gita Mittal committee to oversee the relief and rehabilitation of the victims of ethnic violence in Manipur.

Over 10 cases, including the one related to the sexual assault of two women whose video had gone viral on social media, were transferred to the CBI.