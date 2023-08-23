Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police detained five people on Tuesday night after a large quantity of animal parts in the Jakhalabandha area of Nagaon district.

The animal parts reportedly include rhino horn as well

The STF acted on intelligence inputs and conducted a raid in Jakhalabandha resulting in the recovery of elephant tusks, a rhino horn, deer body parts and body parts of pangolin.

The five detainees have been identified as Ghaffar Qureshi, Wakil Qureshi, Saiful Islam, Ujjal Bora, and A Sarma.

They are currently being interrogated by the police to find out more about the seizure and the trafficking network involved.

The STF has said that the recovery of such a large quantity of wildlife animal parts is a major success and will send a strong message to those involved in the illegal wildlife trade.

The police are also appealing to the public to come forward with any information they may have about the illegal wildlife trade.