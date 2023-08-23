Guwahati: Following the Sairang Bridge Mishap in Mizoram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing condolence announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased as the death toll rose to 20.

In a tweet, PM Modi announced that the ex-gratia would be paid from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Apart from Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, the injured would be given Rs 50,000.

A tweet by the Prime Minister’s Office read, “Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.”

Earlier on Wednesday at least 20 workers were reportedly killed as an under-construction railway bridge over the Kurung River in Mizoram collapsed.

As per reports, the bridge connecting Bairabi to Sairang near Aizawl collapsed in the Sairang area at around 10:00 AM on Wednesday.

During the incident, 20 workers who fell under the debris died on the spot while more than 10 have been reported to be missing.

Initially, the reported deaths were 17 but the YMA and Police who are on a rescue mission have recovered three more bodies taking the death toll to 20.

The number of casualties might rise but a rescue operation has been initiated.

Further details to be updated.