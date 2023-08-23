Guwahati: At least 17 workers were reportedly killed as an under-construction railway bridge over the Kurung River in Mizoram collapsed.

As per reports, the bridge connecting Bairabi to Sairang collapsed in the Sairang area at around 10:00 AM on Wednesday.

During the incident, 17 workers who fell under the debris died on the spot while more than 30 others are feared being trapped under the rubble.

The number of casualties might rise but a rescue operation has been initiated.

Further details to be updated.