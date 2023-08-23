Guwahati: A man working at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Changsari, Kamrup was allegedly stabbed to death by colleagues on Tuesday night.

As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Nipon Kalita.

He was stabbed multiple times by the accused.

While the exact reason behind the murder is not year known, it has been reported that he had an argument over some personal issue with the accused.

Also Read: Assam: Four killed in motorcycle accident in Lakhimpur

The deceased was working at the hospital for a few months and was a resident of Boko subdivision under Assam’s Kamrup district.

Three persons were detained in connection with the incident.

Also Read: Mizoram: 17 dead as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Sairang

The accused have been identified as Amit Mandal, Binit Gupta and Dipak Sharma.

A source said that they had a conflict over a “language-related” argument.

However, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.