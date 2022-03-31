Applications are invited for seventeen vacant contractual positions in Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society.

Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for seventeen vacant purely temporary contractual positions under the World Bank financed Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART).

Name of post : Chief Financial Manager

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification and Work Experience:

a. A Chartered Accountant (CA) with at least 5 (Five) years of post- qualification experience in the field of finance and accounts.

OR

b. MBA Finance from regular course (not correspondence course) from a reputed institution and with at least 10 (Ten) years of post-qualification experience in the field of finance and accounts.

Indicative Range of CTP (in Lakh per year) : Rs. 11.40 to Rs. 19.20

Name of post : Seed Coordinators

No. of posts : 3

Educational Qualification and Work Experience: The Seeds Coordinator should hold a Masters degree in Agriculture preferably in Seed Science & Technology/Genetics & Plant Breeding/ Agronomy or a closely related field from any recognized University/ Institution.

Working Experience: The Seeds Coordinator must possess at least 3(three) years of professional experience working in seed production, certification, processing, testing, sales, distribution & related

aspects in any public/ private sector organization.

Indicative Range of CTP (in Lakh per year) : Rs. 6.60 to Rs. 10.80

Name of post : Senior Seed Experts

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification and Work Experience: : The SSE should hold a Masters degree in Agriculture preferably in Genetics & Plant Breeding or Seed Science & Technology or Agronomy from any recognized University/ Institution. A Doctorate/ Ph.D. degree in the relevant field will be an added advantage.

Working Experience: The SSE must possess at least 7 (seven) years of professional experience working in seed production/ seed multiplication including paddy any public/ private sector organization.

Indicative Range of CTP (in Lakh per year) : Rs. 11.40 to Rs. 19.20

Name of post : Seed Farm Executive

No. of posts : 3

Educational Qualification and Work Experience: Bachelors in Agriculture from a recognized University/ Institute.

Working Experience: Minimum two years of experience in relevant field besides seed production & related activities. Fresh candidates with Masters in Seed Science/ Plant Breeding or a closely related field may also be considered for interview, in case sufficient candidates with experience as mentioned above are not available.

Indicative Range of CTP (in Lakh per year) : Rs. 3.60 to Rs. 4.20

Name of post : Accounts Executive

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification and Work Experience: The AE must possess at least a Degree (of

minimum three years duration) in Commerce/ Accountancy/ Finance /Accounts from a recognized University/Institute.

Working Experience: The AE must have at least (3) three years of professional experience in accounting management in any Public/ Private sector organization. Proficiency in working with Tally Accounting System is a must.

Indicative Range of CTP (in Lakh per year) : Rs. 3.60 to Rs. 4.20

Name of post : District Accounts Manager

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification and Work Experience: Post graduate Degree/Diploma in Accounting; Experience in respective sector and in similar assignments in any World Bank funded projects/

externally aided projects or similar Govt. of India funded projects/National level reputed projects including in Govt. projects; Good social, analytical and planning skills; the candidate must show initiative, synthesis, organization and personal dynamism, be self-motivated and should possess ability to work independently as well as in teams; Experience of working in complex, multi stakeholder environment with ability to work under pressure/ strict deadlines and multi tasking.

Fluency in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo and other local languages;

Indicative Range of CTP (in Lakh per year) : Rs. 4.20

Name of post : Project Management Specialist (PMS)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification and Work Experience: The PMS must hold an advanced university degree in Business Administration (MBA) from any recognized University/Institution with experience in Project Management.

Working Experience: PMS should possess 11 (eleven) + years of professional experience.

Indicative Range of CTP (in Lakh per year) : Rs. 18 lakh to Rs. 25.80 lakh

Name of post : Policy and Strategy Processes Specialist (PSPS)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification and Work Experience: The PSPS must hold an advanced university degree in one of the following fields: Public Administration, Public Policy, Management, Social Science, Political Science, Economics, law, or another relevant technical field.

Working Experience: PSPS should possess 7-10 years of relevant professional experience in the areas of policy research and policy formulation, and with and demonstrable accomplishments in these areas.

Indicative Range of CTP (in Lakh per year) : Rs. 11.40 lakh to Rs. 19.20 lakh

Name of post : Infrastructure Management Specialist (IMS)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification and Work Experience: The IMS should hold a B.Tech degree in Civil Engineering and a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from any recognized University/Institution.

Working Experience: The IMS must possess 7-10 years experience in monitoring implementation of externally aided projects, out of which 5 years shall be in infrastructure projects.

Indicative Range of CTP (in Lakh per year) : Rs. 11.40 lakh to Rs. 19.20 lakh

Name of post : Data Science Specialist (DSS)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification and Work Experience: The DSS must hold an advanced university degree on Data Science; or in one of the following technical fields: computer science,

statistics, computational mathematics, econometrics with specialization on Data Science.

Working Experience: DSS should possess 7-10 years of professional experience working in the areas of Data Science / Data Analytics. Experience in public sector performance measurement role would be an added advantage.

Indicative Range of CTP (in Lakh per year) : Rs. 11.40 lakh to Rs. 19.20 lakh

Name of post : Business (Data) Analyst (BA)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification and Work Experience: The BA must hold First class graduate degree in Engineering or Postgraduate in Statistics, Mathematics, Economics, or a related field.

Working Experience: BA should possess 5 – 7 years of professional experience with demonstrable accomplishments in the areas of data administration, data management, information technology or computer science.

Indicative Range of CTP (in Lakh per year) : Rs. 6.60 lakh to Rs. 10.80 lakh

How to apply : Candidates (from India) having essential qualification and experience has to apply through a soft copy of the application & the supporting documents which are to be sent by email to

hrarias@arias.in / hrdepariass@gmail.com.

The application shall be submitted only in English language, as per the prescribed Application format provided in the website of ARIAS Society along with scanned copy of a signed cover- letter and self-attested copies of the supporting documents. The soft copy of the application, cover letter & the

supporting documents has to be received by email to hrarias@arias.in / hrdepariass@gmail.com

Candidates applying for the posts of Chief Financial Manager, Senior Seed Experts, Seed Coordinators, Seed Farm Executive, Accounts Executive, District Accounts Manager, Business Analyst can send their applications only through email before 4:30PM of April 12, 2022.

Candidates applying for the posts of Project Management Specialist, Policy and Strategy Processes Specialist, Infrastructure Management Specialist, Data Science Specialist can send their applications only through email before 4:30PM of April 20, 2022.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

