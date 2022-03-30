Assam Career : NIPER Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for project based positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under Core Research Grant (CRG) – SERB sponsored project titled “Deciphering the redox chemistry of physical plasma-treated clinically relevant liquids as novel therapy against ovarian cancer”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Deciphering the redox chemistry of physical plasma-treated clinically relevant liquids as novel therapy against ovarian cancer

Qualifications & Experience :

Essential: Essential: First class in MSc/M.Tech in Biomedical engineering/ Biotechnology/ Nanotechnology.

Desirable: Familiarity with mammalian cell culture, three-Dimensional in vitro cell culture models, animal handling with basic research laboratory protocols, molecular biology procedures and techniques. Good basic knowledge in different computer operating systems (e.g. Linux, and Windows), software installation, and troubleshooting. Good

oral, written, communication and presentation skills. Ability to work independently and in a team of scholars as per project requirements.

Fellowship : Rs.31,000/- +16% HRA

Maximum Age Limit (as on date of interview) : 28 years

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on April 11, 2022 from 2 PM onwards.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to email updated CV mentioning Personal details, Date of birth, Educational qualifications, Work Experience details, Skill details, etc. to recruitment.support@niperguwahati.ac.in mentioning the subject line as “CV for JRF (GAP-145)” latest by April 7, 2022 (Thursday).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here