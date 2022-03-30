Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kampur College, Assam.

Kampur College, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in Political Science and Education.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Political Science : 1

Education : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The Educational qualification and selection procedures will be as per Govt. office memorandum no. DHE/CE/Misc/49/2021/pt/5 .dated…09-02-2022 with the NET/SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility conditions. The candidates having Ph.D Degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standard and procedures for award of Ph.D Degree) Regulation, 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition of NET/ SLET/SET. The candidates must have minimum 55% marks (or an equivalent grade point scale) at the Master’s Degree level in the concerned subject . A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to SC/ST/PWD candidates and to Ph.D holders , who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19 September 1991. The candidates have to acquire qualification as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M.Phil/Ph.D/ Seminar papers /publications can be acquired and submitted on date of Interview and nor beyond.

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not exceed 38 years as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 5(five years for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates and 3 (three years for OBC / MOBC ) candidates .

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE (available in the DHE Website), Assam along with complete Bio-data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs.1500/- (Rupees Fifteen Hundred ) only drawn in favour of the Principal & Secretary, Kampur College, Kampur payable at A/C No-7250010003438, Assam Gramin Bikash Bank Kampur Branch , IFSC Code-PUNBORRBAGB, Branch Code-7250. The applications must reach the Principal, Kampur College, Kampur, PO- Kampur, Dist: Nagaon, Assam – 782426 within April 14, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

