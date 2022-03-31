National Foundation of India inviting fellowships for independent journalists

Applications are invited for Media Fellowship Programme for Independent Journalists by the National Foundation of India (NFI).

The National Foundation of India (NFI) is inviting applications from independent journalists for the fourth round of its ‘Media Fellowship Programme for Independent Journalists’. The fellowship is offered for journalists working with different Indian languages and English every quarter.

In the fourth round, NFI is offering fellowships to thirty five independent journalists. Twenty five fellowships are being offered for independent journalists reporting in Urdu. Of these ten are for multimedia Urdu journalists in partnership with The Wire Urdu and another fifteen fellowships are for Urdu text journalists. Ten fellowships are also being offered for multimedia journalists to report in Nagamese. These are being offered in collaboration with The Morung Express.

Name of Fellowship / Programme : Fourth Media Fellowship Programme for Independent Journalists

No. of fellowships : 35

Fellowships wise vacancies :

Urdu journalists : 25

Nagamese journalists : 10

Eligibility Criteria : The candidate should be an independent journalist/freelance reporter not engaged on a full-time basis with any media organization

Salary : Each fellow will be granted INR 30,000 to publish one story of 1,000-1,500 words on a broad range of themes and issues of public interest, reported in depth over one month. If required, NFI will connect the grantee to a senior journalist as a mentor to guide and help the grantee in reporting better. NFI will aid the grantee in publishing the stories with different media organisations.

Selection Procedure : An NFI-appointed jury of eminent journalists selects the grantees based on the detailed application. For the fellowships to report in Nagamese (Multimedia), the editorial leadership of The Morung Express and NFI will jointly select fellows. For Urdu Multimedia stories, the editorial leadership of The Wire and NFI will jointly select and guide the fellows. Weightage is given to candidates from disadvantaged backgrounds.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online through the link https://nfi.org.in/fellowships till midnight of April 10,2022 .