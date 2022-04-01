Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University.

Tezpur University, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I under the DST (Department of Science & Technology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India) funded Technology Enabling Centre.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Stipend : Rs. 31,000/- per month + HRA as per rule

Qualification & Experience :

Essential : Master’s Degree in Agricultural Sciences / Food Sciences / Food Engineering & Technology

Desirable :

i) Experience of implementation of innovative ideas as individual or group member

ii) Familiarity with the working ambience and systems of North East Region and ability to converse in Assamese.

iii) Good communication / networking skill

Age : Maximum 35 years as on the last date of submission of application

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 28.04.2022 from 10 AM onwards

How to apply : Candidates are to submit their applications as given in Annexure-I along with other supporting documents by email to the Coordinator, DST-TEC through email charu@tezu.ernet.in with the subject line “Application for Project Positions under DST-TEC against Advt. No. 03/2022”

Last date of submission of application through email is 18.04.2022 ( 11:59 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here