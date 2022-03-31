Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Project Head Grade-II

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Skill Cell and PMVDY Project

Salary : Rs. 40,080/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate degree. PhD will be preferred

Minimum 8 years of professional experiences proven track record of independently undertaking similar assignments.

Ability to work independently and take responsibility

Selection Procedure : Written Test & Personal Interview

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with required testimonials through post / courier (Hard Copy) or email.

Applications must be send by post to the Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Lalmati, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati-29, Assam.

Applications can also be send to email recruitment.iie@gmail.com

Last date for application submission is April 13, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

