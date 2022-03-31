Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) on purely contractual basis.
Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Head Grade-II on purely contractual basis.
Name of post : Project Head Grade-II
No. of posts : 2
Name of project : Skill Cell and PMVDY Project
Salary : Rs. 40,080/- per month
Also read : Jobs in Meghalaya : Apply for teaching positions in Army Public School Shillong
Qualification & Experience :
- Post Graduate degree. PhD will be preferred
- Minimum 8 years of professional experiences proven track record of independently undertaking similar assignments.
- Ability to work independently and take responsibility
Selection Procedure : Written Test & Personal Interview
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with required testimonials through post / courier (Hard Copy) or email.
Applications must be send by post to the Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Lalmati, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati-29, Assam.
Applications can also be send to email recruitment.iie@gmail.com
Last date for application submission is April 13, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also read : Assam Career : Apply online for over 15 vacancies in ARIAS Society