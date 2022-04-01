Applications are invited for the post of Peon in an establishment under Kamrup Metro District Judiciary.

The Office of the Special Judge, CBI, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Peon.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : PB-1, Rs. 12000-52000 + G.P. Rs. 3900

Qualification : Minimum Class-VIII standard and those who have

passed HSSLC ( Class XII) or above shall be ineligible to

apply

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Teaching Assistant positions in Bhattadev University

Age Limit : Minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years for General

Candidates, 43 years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 45 years for ST/SC candidates as on 30.04.2022.

Selection Procedure : The selection process will comprise of Interview/ Viva-voce (30 marks).

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications in standard form along with self-attested copies of relevant Academic Testimonials including birth certificate or any other valid legal documents in support of age etc. 2 (two) copies of recent passport size colour photographs should be enclosed with the application.

Applications shall be received by drop box in court office or by post to the Office of the Special Judge, CBI, Assam, Chandmari, Guwahati – 781003 near Chandmari Police Station.

The envelope containing the application should be superscribed – “Application for Peon in the establishment of the Special Judge, CBI, Assam, Guwahati”

Last date of receipt of application is 30.04.2022 (up to 5 pm)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment