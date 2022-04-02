Applications are invited for various teaching positions at Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Science (GIPS).

Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Science (GIPS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors for its Guwahati and Tezpur Campus.

Employment details for GIPS, Guwahati Campus

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Pharmaceutical Chemistry / Pharmaceutical Analysis/ Medicinal Chemistry)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As per AICTE and PCI norms

Desirable : GPAT / Ph.D

Employment details for GIPS, Tezpur Campus

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Pharmaceutics / Pharm. Chemistry / Pharm. Analysis/ Pharmacology / Pharmacy Practice)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : As per AICTE and PCI norms

Desirable : GPAT / Ph.D

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on April 8, 2022 at 10:30 AM in Conference Hall, Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Science (GIPS), Hatkhowapara, Azara, Guwahati-17.

How to apply : Interested candidates are requested to bring updated Bio-data, Original documents and attested photocopies of all documents on the day of interview.