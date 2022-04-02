Applications are invited for project based positions in Regional Medical Research Centre, North East (RMRCNE), Dibrugarh.

Regional Medical Research Centre, North East (RMRCNE), Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for eleven positions purely on temporary contract basis for its short-term research projects.

Name of post : Project Assistant (Research Assistant)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Master’s degree in Life Sciences / Biotechnology / Zoology from a recognized University

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Project Technician III (Laboratory Technician)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : 12 pass in Science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology

Or

12th pass in Science subjects with one year DMLT plus one year relevant experience in a recognized organization

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Project Technician I (Insect Collector)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : High School with one year experience in related field from a Govt. institution or recognized institute.

Salary : Rs. 16000/- per month

Age Limit : 25 years

Name of post : Project Technician III (Laboratory Technician)

No. of posts : 7

Essential Qualification : 12 pass in Science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology

Or

12th pass in Science subjects with one year DMLT plus one year relevant experience in a recognized organization

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview for all the above posts will be held on April 19, 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, N.E. Region, Dibrugarh

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview and submit their applications in the prescribed format along with all required supporting documents and certificates, duly self-attested up to 10:30 hrs on April 19, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here