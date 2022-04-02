Applications are invited for the project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for an ISRO sponsored project “Long Term Trend in Weather Parameters and Atmospheric Chemistry and its Effect on Tea Cultivation over North-East India.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : MSc / MTech preferably graduation with physics or mathematics. BE / BTech in Electronics / Electrical Engineering / Civil Engineering / IT / Computer Science & Engineering. NET / GATE qualified in relevant field

Desirable : Professional experience of working with MATLAB software, knowledge in GIS etc. Published paper in SCI / SCIE Journals.

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month (excluding HRA, if applicable)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on April 8, 2022 at 11 AM in the Department of Mathematics, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala.

How to apply : Candidates should appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all academic and experience certificates (if any), testimonials, bio-data and passport size photograph.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

