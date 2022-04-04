Applications are invited for 38 vacant medical positions in Dhubri Medical College & Hospital, Dhubri.
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 38 vacant positions of Senior Residents/Demonstrator / Registrars / Resident Surgeon /Resident Physician in
various Departments of Dhubri Medical College & Hospital, Dhubri.
Name of post : Senior Residents/Demonstrator / Registrars / Resident Surgeon /Resident Physician
No. of posts : 38
Department wise vacancies :
- Anatomy : 3
- Physiology : 3
- Bio Chemistry : 3
- Microbiology : 1
- Pharmacology : 1
- Pathology : 1
- Forensic Science Medicine (FSM) : 1
- Community Medicine (SPM) : 1
- Paediatrics : 1
- Orthopedics : 1
- O&G : 2
- Anesthesiology : 1
- Radiology : 2
- Psychiatry : 1
- Dermatology : 1
- Ophthalmology : 1
- ENT : 1
- Medicine : 3
- Surgery : 3
- TB & Chest (Pulmonary Medicine) : 1
- Emergency Medicine : 6
Qualification :
- Anatomy : MS-Anatomy
- Physiology : MD-Physiology
- Bio Chemistry : MD-Biochemistry
- Microbiology : MD-Microbiology
- Pharmacology : MD-Pharmacology
- Pathology : MD-Pathology
- Forensic Science Medicine (FSM) : MD-Forensic Science Medicine
- Community Medicine (SPM) : MD- Community Medicine (SPM)
- Paediatrics : MD-Paediatrics
- Orthopedics : MS-Orthopaedics
- O&G : MS-O&G
- Anesthesiology : MD-Anesthesiology
- Radiology : MD-Radiology
- Psychiatry : MD-Psychiatry
- Dermatology : MD-Dermatology
- Ophthalmology : MS-Ophthalmology
- ENT : MS-ENT
- Medicine : MD-Medicine
- Surgery : MS-Surgery
- TB & Chest (Pulmonary Medicine) : MD-Tuberculosis/MD-TB & Respiratory Medicine / MD-Medicine / MD-TB & Chest Disease
- Emergency Medicine : MD in in Medicine/ Paediatrics/ Anaesthesiology or M.S. in Surgery / ENT / Orthopaedics
Age Limit : 21 years to 38 years as on 01/01/2022
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on April 6, 2022 from 11 AM onwards in the Office of the Director of Medical Education, Assam, Sixmile, Khanapara, Guwahati-22
How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear the Walk-in-Interview along with all relevant documents (In original & a set of self-attested photocopy of the same), a copy of recent pass port photograph as per the schedule mentioned above.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
