Applications are invited for 38 vacant medical positions in Dhubri Medical College & Hospital, Dhubri.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 38 vacant positions of Senior Residents/Demonstrator / Registrars / Resident Surgeon /Resident Physician in

various Departments of Dhubri Medical College & Hospital, Dhubri.

Name of post : Senior Residents/Demonstrator / Registrars / Resident Surgeon /Resident Physician

No. of posts : 38

Also read : NECTAR Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Project Coordinator, Project Assistant and MTS vacancies

Department wise vacancies :

Anatomy : 3

Physiology : 3

Bio Chemistry : 3

Microbiology : 1

Pharmacology : 1

Pathology : 1

Forensic Science Medicine (FSM) : 1

Community Medicine (SPM) : 1

Paediatrics : 1

Orthopedics : 1

O&G : 2

Anesthesiology : 1

Radiology : 2

Psychiatry : 1

Dermatology : 1

Ophthalmology : 1

ENT : 1

Medicine : 3

Surgery : 3

TB & Chest (Pulmonary Medicine) : 1

Emergency Medicine : 6

Qualification :

Anatomy : MS-Anatomy

Physiology : MD-Physiology

Bio Chemistry : MD-Biochemistry

Microbiology : MD-Microbiology

Pharmacology : MD-Pharmacology

Pathology : MD-Pathology

Forensic Science Medicine (FSM) : MD-Forensic Science Medicine

Community Medicine (SPM) : MD- Community Medicine (SPM)

Paediatrics : MD-Paediatrics

Orthopedics : MS-Orthopaedics

O&G : MS-O&G

Anesthesiology : MD-Anesthesiology

Radiology : MD-Radiology

Psychiatry : MD-Psychiatry

Dermatology : MD-Dermatology

Ophthalmology : MS-Ophthalmology

ENT : MS-ENT

Medicine : MD-Medicine

Surgery : MS-Surgery

TB & Chest (Pulmonary Medicine) : MD-Tuberculosis/MD-TB & Respiratory Medicine / MD-Medicine / MD-TB & Chest Disease

Emergency Medicine : MD in in Medicine/ Paediatrics/ Anaesthesiology or M.S. in Surgery / ENT / Orthopaedics

Age Limit : 21 years to 38 years as on 01/01/2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on April 6, 2022 from 11 AM onwards in the Office of the Director of Medical Education, Assam, Sixmile, Khanapara, Guwahati-22

How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear the Walk-in-Interview along with all relevant documents (In original & a set of self-attested photocopy of the same), a copy of recent pass port photograph as per the schedule mentioned above.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for eleven technical positions in RMRCNE Dibrugarh