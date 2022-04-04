Assam Career

Applications are invited for 38 vacant medical positions in Dhubri Medical College & Hospital, Dhubri.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 38 vacant positions of Senior Residents/Demonstrator / Registrars / Resident Surgeon /Resident Physician in
various Departments of Dhubri Medical College & Hospital, Dhubri.

Name of post : Senior Residents/Demonstrator / Registrars / Resident Surgeon /Resident Physician

No. of posts : 38

Also read : NECTAR Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Project Coordinator, Project Assistant and MTS vacancies

Department wise vacancies :

  • Anatomy : 3
  • Physiology : 3
  • Bio Chemistry : 3
  • Microbiology : 1
  • Pharmacology : 1
  • Pathology : 1
  • Forensic Science Medicine (FSM) : 1
  • Community Medicine (SPM) : 1
  • Paediatrics : 1
  • Orthopedics : 1
  • O&G : 2
  • Anesthesiology : 1
  • Radiology : 2
  • Psychiatry : 1
  • Dermatology : 1
  • Ophthalmology : 1
  • ENT : 1
  • Medicine : 3
  • Surgery : 3
  • TB & Chest (Pulmonary Medicine) : 1
  • Emergency Medicine : 6

Qualification :

  • Anatomy : MS-Anatomy
  • Physiology : MD-Physiology
  • Bio Chemistry : MD-Biochemistry
  • Microbiology : MD-Microbiology
  • Pharmacology : MD-Pharmacology
  • Pathology : MD-Pathology
  • Forensic Science Medicine (FSM) : MD-Forensic Science Medicine
  • Community Medicine (SPM) : MD- Community Medicine (SPM)
  • Paediatrics : MD-Paediatrics
  • Orthopedics : MS-Orthopaedics
  • O&G : MS-O&G
  • Anesthesiology : MD-Anesthesiology
  • Radiology : MD-Radiology
  • Psychiatry : MD-Psychiatry
  • Dermatology : MD-Dermatology
  • Ophthalmology : MS-Ophthalmology
  • ENT : MS-ENT
  • Medicine : MD-Medicine
  • Surgery : MS-Surgery
  • TB & Chest (Pulmonary Medicine) : MD-Tuberculosis/MD-TB & Respiratory Medicine / MD-Medicine / MD-TB & Chest Disease
  • Emergency Medicine : MD in in Medicine/ Paediatrics/ Anaesthesiology or M.S. in Surgery / ENT / Orthopaedics

Age Limit : 21 years to 38 years as on 01/01/2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on April 6, 2022 from 11 AM onwards in the Office of the Director of Medical Education, Assam, Sixmile, Khanapara, Guwahati-22

How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear the Walk-in-Interview along with all relevant documents (In original & a set of self-attested photocopy of the same), a copy of recent pass port photograph as per the schedule mentioned above.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for eleven technical positions in RMRCNE Dibrugarh

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: nenow24x7@gmail.com