Assam Career : NIT Silchar Recruitment

Applications are invited for a temporary project based position in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the “Deep Summarization Evaluation” sponsored project in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Deep Summarization Evaluation

Essential Qualification :

1. B.E./ B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering with First Class Degree and

2. M.E./ M.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering with First Class Degree and

3. Valid GATE/ NET qualified

Desirable Experience : Expertise and strong interests in Natural Language Processing, Deep Learning and Python Programming

Selection Procedure : An interview will be held on 02/05/2022 at 11:00 AM at Department of CSE,NIT Silchar

How to apply : Applicants are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up prescribed application from along with C.V. and all other relevant documents(Results & Certificates) to Dr. Partha Pakray, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Computer Science & Engineering, National Institute of Technology Silchar through email: partha@cse.nits.ac.in and pakraypartha@gmail.com with subject line “Application for the temporary post of JRF under the project Deep Summarization Evaluation”.

Last date of receiving/submission of filled up application form is 20/04/2022 till 11:59 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

